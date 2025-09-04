Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Manoj Jarange warns govt: Betrayal on Maratha quota will be punished at polls

Jarange ended his stir on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state

Mohammed Rafi's son slams Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: 'Have some shame'

04 September,2025 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Matthew Perry death: Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in court

Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen, has pleaded guilty to supplying the fatal drug to the Friends actor, Matthew Perry, during a recent hearing in court. The actor was found dead in 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine

04 September,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Arun Gawli walks free after 17 years as Supreme Court grants bail in murder case

After spending over 17 years in jail, gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli walked out of Nagpur Central Jail on September 3, 2025, following Supreme Court bail in a 2007 murder case. The 76-year-old ex-MLA received a grand welcome at Dagdi Chawl as supporters showered flowers and celebrated his return.

04 September,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Lollapalooza India 2026 releases day-wise lineup

With the likes of Playboi Carti and Linkin Park set to take the stage, the day-wise lineup for the two-day music festival has been released, and here’s all you need to know about it

04 September,2025 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News

"Welcome but too late": Chidambaram on GST reforms; questions Centre's move

Chidambaram further questioned the government's timing for the reforms, speculating on the possible reasons behind the sudden change. He suggested multiple economic and political factors that may have influenced the decision after eight years of delay

04 September,2025 10:35 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI

