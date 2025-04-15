Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
IPL 2025

In Focus

Maharashtra govt announces to set up advanced labs in 20 ITIs, check details

The training programme is expected to benefit 9,750 young people over four years, covering major divisions like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati in Maharashtra

Ibrahim Ali Khan admits to threatening Pak critic over huge nose remark

15 April,2025 05:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
CID 2 promo: New ACP Parth Samthaan can’t get along with Daya and Abhijeet

Parth Samthaan enters CID as ACP Ayushmaan, clashing with Daya and Abhijeet. He demands results, urging the team to move on from Pradyuman’s death

15 April,2025 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra Cyber again questions Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia
India’s Got latent case

The Maharashtra Cyber had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time to record their statements, an official said

15 April,2025 05:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Tommy Hilfiger: Designed my first collection ever in a factory in Santacruz

In a fireside chat, the American fashion designer, who is in Mumbai, spoke with Manushi Chhillar, and discussed his Mumbai and even Indian connection, and even all things fashion

15 April,2025 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s meditation tutorial goes off track in the funniest way

The conversation took place during a humorous segment where Kohli also touched on RCB's prospects in the IPL 2025

15 April,2025 06:55 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


