Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
City News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the incident which occurred on November 27

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan's security reviewed amid death threat

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan's security reviewed amid death threat

28 November,2023 07:49 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal Decode Their Acting Methods! | Sit With Hitlist

Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal Decode Their Acting Methods! | Sit With Hitlist

The biggest movie clash of the year is going to take place on December 1, 2023, with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. The bookings for Animal opened on Saturday, November 25 and it has already minted more than Rs 14 crore while Sam Bahadur's booking has minted more than a crore. Let's go back to listening to the two actors talk about their methods of acting from their Mid-day.com's Sit With Hitlist interview!

29 November,2023 07:41 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Six members of gang held for thefts, burglaries in Khopoli area

Maharashtra: Six members of gang held for thefts, burglaries in Khopoli area

The arrests were made by a special team of Khopoli police from Rajasthan between November 23 and 25

29 November,2023 05:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Rush-hour traffic pollution can spike your BP, up heart risk up to 24 hrs: Study

Rush-hour traffic pollution can spike your BP, up heart risk up to 24 hrs: Study

The new study, detailed in the Annals of Internal Medicine, showed that the inhalation of traffic-related air pollution while in a car with unfiltered air was associated with a 4.5 mm Hg increase in blood pressure -- comparable to the effect of a high-sodium diet

29 November,2023 08:41 AM IST | New York | IANS
Sports News
Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India head coach, but tenure yet to be decided

Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India head coach, but tenure yet to be decided

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have "full backing" of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy

29 November,2023 04:25 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK