Sunday, 01 May, 2022

Breaking News
In Focus

Police said the accused killed the girl at his residence after strangulating her with a cable wire, then packed her body in a sack and threw it in the water at Madh beach

Entertainment News of the week: Karan's star-studded bash; Krishna's confessions

Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana: 2022 one of the most exciting years in cinema for me

Ayushmann Khurrana: 2022 one of the most exciting years in cinema for me

He says, "It can't get any more diverse than this for me and I hope audiences will appreciate and love the different avatars that I’m playing."

01 May,2022 08:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
GST revenues at all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April

GST revenues at all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April

In April 2022, 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed. The gross GST collection in April 2022 is an all-time high and Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1.42 lakh crore recorded in March

01 May,2022 02:02 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

From celebrating dance day and the summer fruit Jackfruit to initiating discussions on caste violence and neurodiversity, here’s a roundup of our features covering trends of the week

01 May,2022 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Captain Dhoni returns

Captain Dhoni returns

After six losses in eight games, Ravindra Jadeja relinquishes Chennai Super Kings, captaincy giving the responsibility back to MSD

01 May,2022 07:33 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale

