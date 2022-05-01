5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Police said the accused killed the girl at his residence after strangulating her with a cable wire, then packed her body in a sack and threw it in the water at Madh beach
He says, "It can't get any more diverse than this for me and I hope audiences will appreciate and love the different avatars that I’m playing."01 May,2022 08:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In April 2022, 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed. The gross GST collection in April 2022 is an all-time high and Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1.42 lakh crore recorded in March01 May,2022 02:02 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
From celebrating dance day and the summer fruit Jackfruit to initiating discussions on caste violence and neurodiversity, here’s a roundup of our features covering trends of the week01 May,2022 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After six losses in eight games, Ravindra Jadeja relinquishes Chennai Super Kings, captaincy giving the responsibility back to MSD01 May,2022 07:33 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale