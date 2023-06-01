Breaking News
Sanjay Raut claims some lawmakers from Shinde's group in touch with Shiv Sena (UBT)
Water supply to be affected in parts of Mumbai between June 4 to June 8
Will urge CM Shinde to change name of Ahmednagar to 'Ahilyanagar': Fadnavis
Last rites of Congress MP Dhanorkar conducted in Chandrapur
Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Cab driver knocks down pedestrian, passenger killed on Eastern Freeway

The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said

Al Pacino, 82, and his 29-year-old GF are expecting their first baby together

Al Pacino, 82, and his 29-year-old GF are expecting their first baby together

31 May,2023 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun calls brother Allu Sirish his 'forever sweetheart'

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun calls brother Allu Sirish his 'forever sweetheart'

Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Pushpa' star posted a delightful photo with his younger brother and even called him his 'forever sweetheart' as he wished him a happy birthday

31 May,2023 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Indian Railways Punjab Mail completes 111 years of public service on June 1

Indian Railways Punjab Mail completes 111 years of public service on June 1

In 1968, the train was dieselized upto Jhansi, later extended from Jhansi till New Delhi, then by 1976, onwards till Firozpur

31 May,2023 05:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
How to stop snoring? Health experts share helpful tips

How to stop snoring? Health experts share helpful tips

If you have been thinking that snoring is a sign of deep sleep, you are mistaken. It is a sign of poor and disturbed sleep. We have a health expert share with us some helpful tips to combat snoring

31 May,2023 02:32 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
TN BJP chief calls Jadeja 'BJP karyakarta' who led CSK to fifth IPL trophy

TN BJP chief calls Jadeja 'BJP karyakarta' who led CSK to fifth IPL trophy

With four required off the final ball of a rain-affected IPL Final, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary off Mohit Sharma to fashion a famous win for the Yellow Brigade, who lifted their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy

31 May,2023 05:53 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK