In Focus
-
Mumbai
Why all this after 2.5 years? Shiv Sena workers ask Eknath Shinde camp24 June,2022 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day Turn of events at Shiv Sena has left its shakha workers bitter
-
-
-
Turn of events at Shiv Sena has left its shakha workers bitter
While the screening took place as directed, we hear the court has yet to decide on the matter24 June,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
After parents complain of school buses leaking during rain, operators ask them to cooperate, say work is on to fix the issues at the earliest24 June,2022 08:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
The Covid-19 pandemic gave people a platform to explore their hobbies or simply pick new ones. Since many couldn’t get out of their houses, they also picked new activities to do. With the monsoon and Covid here, this is also a time to explore hula hooping, pole dancing and belly dancing which are seeing more people take it up from their homes24 June,2022 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
It wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th24 June,2022 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent