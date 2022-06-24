×
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others

Why all this after 2.5 years? Shiv Sena workers ask Eknath Shinde camp
Turn of events at Shiv Sena has left its shakha workers bitter

SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi Gujarat riots 2002

Arjun Kapoor set to celebrate his birthday in Paris with Malaika Arora Airport Diaries

Have you heard? 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases, but the case continues

While the screening took place as directed, we hear the court has yet to decide on the matter

24 June,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai: We’re fixing leakage issues, say school bus operators

After parents complain of school buses leaking during rain, operators ask them to cooperate, say work is on to fix the issues at the earliest

24 June,2022 08:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
These off-beat fitness activities are a must-try for all Mumbaikars

Premium

The Covid-19 pandemic gave people a platform to explore their hobbies or simply pick new ones. Since many couldn’t get out of their houses, they also picked new activities to do. With the monsoon and Covid here, this is also a time to explore hula hooping, pole dancing and belly dancing which are seeing more people take it up from their homes

24 June,2022 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India move up to 104th place in FIFA rankings after qualifying for Asian Cup

It wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th

24 June,2022 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

