-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
His comments backing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (UBT), come after the party played an AI-generated voice of Balasaheb Thackeray at a party rally in Nashik on Wednesday, April 16
On KL Rahul's birthday, the cricketer and his wife actress Athiya Shetty revealed the name of their baby girl18 April,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A block will be operated to launch the main girders of the Wankhede Foot Over Bridge (South), Western Railway said18 April,2025 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai is home to several sites of architectural and cultural importance, some of which have found a place in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites' list. From monuments reflecting the city’s cultural heritage to cave temples encapsulating the stories of its past, each of these sites embodies Mumbai’s history and heritage. On World Heritage Day 2025, explore the timeless charm of these iconic places.18 April,2025 04:17 PM IST | Raaina Jain
As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches its midway mark, here's a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the tournament’s history (Pics: X/File Pic)18 April,2025 04:06 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT