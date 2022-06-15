×
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Mumbai: Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla; 4 held

The victim had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March this year

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for third consecutive day in money-laundering case
Shehnaaz Gill looks mesmerizing in a white organza dress in latest photo-shoot
Entertainment News
Esha Deol on Dharmendra: I have his physique

Ahead of Father’s Day, three celebrities reveal how their even-fitter dads influenced them

15 June,2022 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?

BMC has completed 70 per cent of digging work on a holding tank near chronic flood spot, will finish work on it during the monsoon

15 June,2022 08:21 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs share recipes for steaming one-bowl meals to enjoy this monsoon

Premium

With the rainy season upon us, this is the best time to enjoy an all-in-one meal in a bowl. If you’re short on ideas, city chefs come to the rescue with these delicious recipes

15 June,2022 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Order of Australia for Indian-born cricket historian Kersi

Kersi Meher-Homji, the Indian-born, Sydney-based cricket writer and historian, has been honoured with the Order of Australia Medal, the announcement was part of the Queen’s birthday honours on Monday

15 June,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

