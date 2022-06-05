In Focus
-
Sunday Mid-Day
‘I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that’05 June,2022 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Jane Borges In her first candid, in-depth interview after leaving Byculla jail where she was lodged for six years, Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering daughter Sheena Bora, talks about starting from zero, with new friends, old family and a city that shunned her
-
-
-
In her first candid, in-depth interview after leaving Byculla jail where she was lodged for six years, Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering daughter Sheena Bora, talks about starting from zero, with new friends, old family and a city that shunned her
The actor who was accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul as co hosts was asked about his fondest memories which left the actor teary eyed05 June,2022 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Uma Ramasubramanian
The woman, currently posted as the I-T department's principal chief commissioner in Mumbai, recently lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused, an official from the Azad Maidan police station here said05 June,2022 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. Animal welfare activists and experts tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option05 June,2022 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for [our] privacy,” they said in a statement05 June,2022 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent