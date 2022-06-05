×
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Coaching class teacher molests teen in Borivli
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
Biden rushed to safe house in Delaware after unauthorized plane violates airspace
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide

‘I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that’
In her first candid, in-depth interview after leaving Byculla jail where she was lodged for six years, Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering daughter Sheena Bora, talks about starting from zero, with new friends, old family and a city that shunned her

Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre

See Post: Bhumi celebrates World Environment Day with kids in Nainital

Salman Khan gets emotional talking about his struggling days

The actor who was accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul as co hosts was asked about his fondest memories which left the actor teary eyed

05 June,2022 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Uma Ramasubramanian
Fraudster poses as Mumbai I-T officer, tries to cheat her colleagues

The woman, currently posted as the I-T department's principal chief commissioner in Mumbai, recently lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused, an official from the Azad Maidan police station here said

05 June,2022 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The pedigree problem: Here’s how the fixation with purebred pets harms animals

The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. Animal welfare activists and experts tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option

05 June,2022 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Shakira, Pique issue joint statement to confirm split

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for [our] privacy,” they said in a statement

05 June,2022 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

