Chembur family, which lost seven including child to blaze, alleges their cupboard and safe were broken open and valuables are missing
While interacting with the paparazzi, a cameraman mistakenly called Mallika Sherawat ‘Malaika,’ likely thinking of Malaika Arora. Instead of letting it slide, Mallika pointed out the mistake08 October,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to reports, trends available from 78 of the 90 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was leading on 48 seats -- the majority mark is 45 --while the BJP was ahead on 23; the INLD was leading on three seats, while the AAP is yet to start08 October,2024 09:30 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Traditional garba music and Falguni Pathak are an eternal favourite. Still, Gujaratis in Mumbai believe newer versions are also making people groove to the music and streaming applications are influencing them. While they are in stark contrast to Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations, they are a vibe that more people are enjoying08 October,2024 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Graceful left-handed opener Mandhana, who scored just 12 and seven in first two matches, needs to hit form if Harmanpreet Kaur & Co are hoping to qualify for the semi-finals08 October,2024 07:20 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri
