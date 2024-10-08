Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
Navratri

In Focus

Chembur fire: Kin says, ‘More than 100gm gold and Rs 4 lakh cash missing’

Chembur family, which lost seven including child to blaze, alleges their cupboard and safe were broken open and valuables are missing

Rakhi Sawant loses cool, throws chair after clashing with Maheep Singh

08 October,2024 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Mallika Sherawat looks annoyed after being called 'Malaika' by paparazzi

While interacting with the paparazzi, a cameraman mistakenly called Mallika Sherawat ‘Malaika,’ likely thinking of Malaika Arora. Instead of letting it slide, Mallika pointed out the mistake

08 October,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Early trends show Congress comfortable in Haryana; Cong-NC leading in J-K
Assembly election results 2024

According to reports, trends available from 78 of the 90 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was leading on 48 seats -- the majority mark is 45 --while the BJP was ahead on 23; the INLD was leading on three seats, while the AAP is yet to start

08 October,2024 09:30 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Navratri: From traditional music to chart-toppers, how garba music has evolved

Traditional garba music and Falguni Pathak are an eternal favourite. Still, Gujaratis in Mumbai believe newer versions are also making people groove to the music and streaming applications are influencing them. While they are in stark contrast to Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations, they are a vibe that more people are enjoying

08 October,2024 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"In pursuit of quick runs, we did not want to get into trouble": Smriti Mandhana

Graceful left-handed opener Mandhana, who scored just 12 and seven in first two matches, needs to hit form if Harmanpreet Kaur & Co are hoping to qualify for the semi-finals

08 October,2024 07:20 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


