Friday, 08 April, 2022

Mumbai: Man booked for allegedly cheating wife by not disclosing his sexual orientation
Reconsider Aarey, Kanjurmarg metro car shed will spell doom: Centre to Maha govt
Now, central agency blocks Mahul pumping station in Mumbai
‘Sri Lanka must restructure USD 1 billion debt’
IT dept attaches 41 properties linked to Sena's Jadhav including flat in Bandra
Prices of fruits, veggies surge following fuel price hike

Centre's decision will reduce wastage of 'near expiry' vaccines: Private CVCs
In a statement, the Union health ministry on Friday states, 'All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precautionary dose. This facility will be available at all private vaccination centres.'

Pak's court sentences 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in 2 more terror cases
These photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with family are must-see
Entertainment News
Up and about: How you doing?

Hrithik Roshan teases the photographer with a naughty wink as he lets his hair down at a restaurant launch in Goa

08 April,2022 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
News
Officials of shipyard firms booked for cheating Maha police of over Rs 7 cr

An offence under sections 177 (knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered by Sunil Ramanand, additional director general (transport) Maharashtra Police at Chatushringi police station

08 April,2022 06:04 PM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
I got time to sit back and think about how I could re-envision my music: Ritviz

Premium

When the much-loved electronic musician took to the stage to perform live at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender after two pandemic-hit years, the large crowd went wild. In an exclusive chat with Mid-day Online, he spoke about the effect of the lockdown, what it felt like to perform live again, and why Pune will always be his favourite city

08 April,2022 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2022 LSG vs DC highlights: Quinton de Kock fab 80, Prithvi Shaw opens strong

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals went head to head on April 7, 2022. Here are the top five highlights of the IPL 2022 game.

08 April,2022 04:08 PM IST

