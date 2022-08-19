×
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli

In Focus

Mumbai: Killer Borivli stretch was never redone following recent scraping

Activists say pothole-ridden road where a couple was run over was incomplete due to official apathy

Yacht with weapons: Maharashtra ATS files FIR under Arms Act

Exclusive! Have you seen Hema Malini performing as 'Radha' at Iskcon Temple?

Entertainment News
'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' trailer out now

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years

19 August,2022 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Amid festive season, experts moot need to bring back mask mandate

Amid upcoming festivities and no curbs, experts suggest that mask mandate be brought back, urge citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

19 August,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Cancer survivors, deaf children showcase their lockdown photography skills
World Photography Day

Rajen Nair, a Mumbai-based partially-deaf photographer, has created two social media handles called 'Enabled Photography' and 'Cancer Art Project' to showcase the work of his students, who have a hearing disability or are cancer survivors from the city and around India. Since the young camera aficionados were bored indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he encouraged them to keep busy by clicking local photographs which he shares on these pages. Here are some of the scenes they captured.  

19 August,2022 02:38 PM IST
Sports News
Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on 21st August

The runners will compete in three different categories with over 4,000 scheduled to take part in the 21k challenge, and 7,000 and 2,500 respectively in the timed 10k and 5k events

19 August,2022 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

