In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Killer Borivli stretch was never redone following recent scraping19 August,2022 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav Activists say pothole-ridden road where a couple was run over was incomplete due to official apathy
-
-
-
Activists say pothole-ridden road where a couple was run over was incomplete due to official apathy
The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years19 August,2022 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Amid upcoming festivities and no curbs, experts suggest that mask mandate be brought back, urge citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour19 August,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Rajen Nair, a Mumbai-based partially-deaf photographer, has created two social media handles called 'Enabled Photography' and 'Cancer Art Project' to showcase the work of his students, who have a hearing disability or are cancer survivors from the city and around India. Since the young camera aficionados were bored indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he encouraged them to keep busy by clicking local photographs which he shares on these pages. Here are some of the scenes they captured.19 August,2022 02:38 PM IST
The runners will compete in three different categories with over 4,000 scheduled to take part in the 21k challenge, and 7,000 and 2,500 respectively in the timed 10k and 5k events19 August,2022 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI