In Focus
Mumbai
Woman's body found stuffed in bag near railway tracks in Mahim; suspect detained25 May,2022 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area
Her husband and businessman Mayur Padia and her brother, actor Mayur Vakani have confirmed the news25 May,2022 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
According to the man, his wife has been beating him black and blue leaving him weak mentally25 May,2022 06:08 PM IST | Jaipur | IANS
Actor Deshik Vansadia’s upcoming theatre performance based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ offers a chance to understand Vincent Van Gogh and his life. Mid-Day Digital spoke to Vansadia to know more about the play25 May,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Malad resident Gaonkar shared a beautiful relationship with his sister and believes her prayers will see him play for India in the near future25 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro