Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik sentenced to life in terror funding case
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students

Woman's body found stuffed in bag near railway tracks in Mahim; suspect detained
Mumbai

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area

Man kills 22-year-old wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Candid photos of Karan Johar you may have not seen before Birthday Special

Entertainment News
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Disha Vakani becomes mom for second time

Her husband and businessman Mayur Padia and her brother, actor Mayur Vakani have confirmed the news

25 May,2022 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Woman beats up husband with cricket bat, man moves court seeking protection
Watch video

According to the man, his wife has been beating him black and blue leaving him weak mentally

25 May,2022 06:08 PM IST | Jaipur | IANS
Lifestyle News
Actor Deshik Vansadia’s new solo play will explore the life of Vincent Van Gogh

Premium

Actor Deshik Vansadia’s upcoming theatre performance based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ offers a chance to understand Vincent Van Gogh and his life. Mid-Day Digital spoke to Vansadia to know more about the play

25 May,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Departed sister’s blessings will see me play for India: Darshan

Malad resident Gaonkar shared a beautiful relationship with his sister  and believes her prayers will see him play for India in the near future

25 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

