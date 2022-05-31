×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Meet to debate Hanuman's birthplace controversy deferred as sadhus clash
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Mumbai civic body draws ward reservation lottery for upcoming polls; 118 seats for women
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Bodies of all 22 victims of Nepal plane crash brought to Kathmandu for post-mortem
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam

In Focus

Dahisar ground sees kids in the morning, drug addicts and drunkards at night
Mumbai

Local residents, fed up with the night-long nuisance, write to the local MLA demanding action and preventive measures

Maha: Meet to debate Hanuman's birthplace controversy deferred as sadhus clash

Maha: Meet to debate Hanuman's birthplace controversy deferred as sadhus clash
Karan Kundrra: This is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons Sidhu Moose Wala passes away

Karan Kundrra: This is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji head to Visakhapatnam

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji head to Visakhapatnam

Seems like work is still pending on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'. On Tuesday morning, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with director Ayan Mukerji at Mumbai's airport. (All photos/Yogen Shah)

31 May,2022 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Shopkeeper’s son from Latur cracks UPSC, says 'time to pay back society'
Maharashtra

Shopkeeper’s son from Latur cracks UPSC, says 'time to pay back society'

A first-generation learner in his family, Sabbanwad proudly says, 'I will be the first officer in my entire family. My father is a shopkeeper and my mother a homemaker. My parents are happy that their child will soon be an officer'

31 May,2022 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Explained: Clinical psychologists break down what therapy is and how it works

Explained: Clinical psychologists break down what therapy is and how it works

Premium

The impact of the pandemic on mental health has been catastrophic, making mental health awareness the need of the hour like never before. We spoke to two clinical psychologists to further our understanding of therapy and how it helps

31 May,2022 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals

The Indo-Dutch pair, who has last reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event in 2015 Wimbledon, eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish combination in a hard-fought men's doubles quarterfinal match on Tuesday

31 May,2022 01:24 PM IST | Paris | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK