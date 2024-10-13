Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader's funeral to be held with full state honours

Baba Siddique, a former minister in the Maharashtra government (2004-2008) and chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will receive this honour in recognition of his public service

BTS' Jin turns MC for best friend's wedding, check out his adorable speech

13 October,2024 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shraddha Kapoor confirms she’s NOT single: I love spending time with my partner

Shraddha Kapoor, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, has not officially confirmed or denied her past relationships and intends to do the same with this one

13 October,2024 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: Shinde
Dussehra rally

CM Shinde, while addressing the rally said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental and not permanent

12 October,2024 09:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
No more shots, please! Here's why Indians are ditching alcohol

Padel ball instead of drinks, high-tea in place of cocktails, and start-up pitches on a walking track—Indians are finding innovative ways to network, and even date, and booze is not invited!

13 October,2024 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News

"I have also felt I can do much better": Sanju Samson

After registering a ton, Sanju Samson felt that he could do much better. In his 47-ball knock, the right-hander smashed 8 sixes and 11 fours which led him to a score of 111 runs. Samson's ton powered India to a record total of 297/6, their highest-ever in the format and second-highest overall

13 October,2024 03:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

