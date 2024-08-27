Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: 15 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi festivities

The Govindas injured were being treated at city hospitals including St. George, KEM, Sion, Nair, Rajawadi, etc., the officials said

'Shalini Ente Koottukari' director Mohan passes away at 76

27 August,2024 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Anjali Ameer recalls Suraj Venjaramoodu asking abot transgender pleasure

Anjali Ameer recalls Suraj Venjaramoodu asked her about transgender pleasure during the shoot of Peranbu that starred Mammootty in the lead. The question left her angry and she reported it to Mammootty

27 August,2024 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BREAKING

Earlier, the apex court asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'

27 August,2024 01:23 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Janmashtami 2024: Tracing the transformation of Dahi Handi in Maharashtra

Come August 27 and Govindas will have the spotlight in the streets of Mumbai for the celebration of Dahi Handi. Human pyramids, pots of curd and butter, loud DJs and cultural fervour can be seen commonly during this festival. While Dahi Handi has been central to Janmashtami celebrations since a long time, it has evolved from a cultural phenomenon to a sport.

26 August,2024 05:28 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"I want to earn my spot in Test team": Suryakumar Yadav

With Shreytas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar also in the race, Suryakumar Yadav is well aware of the challenge to secure a spot in the Indian Test team. He will also return to domestic cricket to feature ion the Duleep Trophy for his home side Mumbai. Suryakumar will also make his appearance in the Buchi Babu tournament

27 August,2024 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

