Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj

Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials said the accused hacked more than 50,000 CCTV footage; the videos were uploaded to Telegram and a YouTube channel

Prabhu Deva introduces his son Rishi as they perform together for the first time

Prabhu Deva introduces his son Rishi as they perform together for the first time

26 February,2025 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Soha Ali Khan performs puja with Kunal Kemmu and family on Herath Poshte, watch

Soha Ali Khan performs puja with Kunal Kemmu and family on Herath Poshte, watch

In Kashmiri culture, Herath is the local name for Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who observe it with great devotion.

26 February,2025 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
In Photos: 30,000 litres of Ganga water arrives in Mumbai for Mahashivratri

In Photos: 30,000 litres of Ganga water arrives in Mumbai for Mahashivratri

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a total of 30,000 litres of sacred Ganga water was transported in four tankers from Prayagraj to Borivali, Mumbai, by road. (Pics/Nimesh Dave)

26 February,2025 10:37 AM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
Fasting on Maha Shivratri? Prepare these easy sabudana dishes at home

Fasting on Maha Shivratri? Prepare these easy sabudana dishes at home

Looking for fast-friendly recipes to try this Maha Shivratri? Here are two classic subudana dishes you can explore

26 February,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Wrist assured, Kuldeep's back!

Wrist assured, Kuldeep's back!

India spinner has done well to tie batters up in knots and reiterate his status as wicket-taking entity in last 10 overs

26 February,2025 08:09 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


