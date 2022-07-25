In Focus
Mumbai
Death threat to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: Santacruz Police arrests accused25 July,2022 04:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi Vicky Kaushal had approached the police after he and his wife Katrina Kaif got death threats on Instagram, the police said.
In a press conference conducted in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi & Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media about the upcoming release25 July,2022 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The blue coloured jellyfish and tarballs, which are lumps of solidified crude oil, surfaced on the beach here on Sunday25 July,2022 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some easy tips to help you get the five-letter word25 July,2022 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
July 23 will be celebrated as Sunil Gavaskar Day in Leicester, United Kingdom from now on. The announcement was made by British parliamentarian of Indian-origin Keith Vaz on Saturday when Bharat Sports and Cricket Club, named their ground after the Indian batting icon25 July,2022 07:50 AM IST | Leicester | Debasish Datta