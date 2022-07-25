×
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; Police file FIR
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

In Focus

Death threat to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: Santacruz Police arrests accused

Vicky Kaushal had approached the police after he and his wife Katrina Kaif got death threats on Instagram, the police said.

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on Aarey Road for repair work; check details here

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on Aarey Road for repair work; check details here
Parineeti shares fun-filled photos from Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday bash

Parineeti shares fun-filled photos from Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday bash
Entertainment News
Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

In a press conference conducted in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi & Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media about the upcoming release

25 July,2022 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Jellyfish, tarballs wash ashore on Juhu beach; visitors asked to be cautious
Mumbai

Jellyfish, tarballs wash ashore on Juhu beach; visitors asked to be cautious

The blue coloured jellyfish and tarballs, which are lumps of solidified crude oil, surfaced on the beach here on Sunday

25 July,2022 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Wordle 401 for July 25: Struggling to guess today’s word? Here are some hints

Wordle 401 for July 25: Struggling to guess today's word? Here are some hints

The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some easy tips to help you get the five-letter word

25 July,2022 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sunny Day at Sunil Gavaskar Ground in Leicester

Sunny Day at Sunil Gavaskar Ground in Leicester

July 23 will be celebrated as Sunil Gavaskar Day in Leicester, United Kingdom from now on. The announcement was made by British parliamentarian of Indian-origin Keith Vaz on Saturday when Bharat Sports and Cricket Club, named their ground after the Indian batting icon

25 July,2022 07:50 AM IST | Leicester | Debasish Datta

