Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
Weather News

In Focus

Bombay HC grants Ravindra Waikar 4 weeks to respond to Amol Kirtikar's plea
BREAKING NEWS

Shinde Sena candidate Waikar had won the North West constituency by a razor-thin margin of 48 votes. Allegations of malpractice soon surfaced.

Aadar Jain gets engaged to 'first crush' Alekha Advani

02 September,2024 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pawan Kalyan birthday: 5 interesting facts about the superstar

As Pawan Kalyan turns a year older, we bring to you five interesting facts about the actor and politician. He is currently serving as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

02 September,2024 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Former corporator Vanraj Andekar from Ajit Pawar's NCP shot dead in Pune; 3 held

A group of eight to nine people came on motorcycles and attacked Former corporator Vanraj Andekar in Nana Peth area at around 9:30 PM on Sunday; some rounds were allegedly fired at Andekar

02 September,2024 12:00 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium National Nutrition Week: All you need to know about nutrition for women’s health

As India observes National Nutrition Week from 1st to 7th September, Mumbai-based nutritionists decode the role of diet and nutrition in women’s health and share nutrition tips for specific conditions like PCOS, menopause and diabetes

02 September,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"Mayank Yadav is 'Rolls Royce' of LSG": Rhodes

Mayank Yadav also holds the record for the fastest delivery in the IPL 2024, i.e. 156.7 kmph. He clocked it during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Injuries have been a part of Mayank's cricketing journey. He missed IPL 2023 due to an injury sustained in a practice session and had to miss the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy

02 September,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


