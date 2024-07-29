Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chitra cinema canteen, none hurt

The fire was confined to the electric oven, food items, electrical installations and wiring. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a short time of the fire being reported

Lisa Ray struts down the runway, swaying to her iconic song 'Afreen Afreen'

29 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
PV Sindhu gives Ram Charan-Upasana, and their dog Rhyme a tour of the Olympics

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a picture with star badminton player PV Sindhu amid the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics

29 July,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

The central probe agency filed the chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue. 

29 July,2024 10:53 AM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai’s ongoing battle to preserve its green spaces in an urban hub

As Mumbai continues on its path of infrastructural development, we take a look at nature and wildlife conservation efforts that have shaped the city’s recent history and speak to people who have been associated with such efforts to get their views on navigating the ‘development vs nature’ dilemma

29 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Manu Bhaker rescues India from medal oblivion…at last!

For Manu Bhaker, it was more than a personal victory, it symbolised redemption for an entire nation

29 July,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

