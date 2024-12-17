Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
BJP issues show cause notice to MLC Mohite Patil for anti-party activities

The party has sought a written explanation from MLC Patil within seven days

SRK reveals what advice he gave Aryan and AbRam during Mufasa: The Lion King

SRK reveals what advice he gave Aryan and AbRam during Mufasa: The Lion King

17 December,2024 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kapil Sharma reacts to racism allegations against Baby John maker Atlee

Kapil Sharma reacts to racism allegations against Baby John maker Atlee

Comedian Kapil Sharma has responded to allegations of racism against him after the airing of the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

17 December,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Woman trafficked to Pakistan 24 years ago returns home

Mumbai: Woman trafficked to Pakistan 24 years ago returns home

Maroof has made it his mission since 2018 to help those trafficked to Pakistan return to their countries. He has assisted nearly 100 individuals, inspired by his mother’s encouragement to help reunite a Bangladeshi woman with his family

17 December,2024 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Health explainer: What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and its effects?
Ustad Zakir Hussain passes away

Health explainer: What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and its effects?

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday morning at a San Francisco hospital due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Medical experts explain the symptoms, causes and why early diagnosis is important

17 December,2024 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Kohli returns to Brisbane nets

Kohli returns to Brisbane nets

While the rain gods, in their fickle manner, occasionally blessed the Gabba with glimpses of sunshine, the Indian batting order was far less generous in offering any signs of hope or joy

17 December,2024 02:31 PM IST | Brisbane | Srijanee Majumdar

