Breaking News
Oppn issue joint statement over SC upholding PMLA amendments; demand review
Government withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6

In Focus

Goregaon cycle mishap: FIR against 9-year-old was filed on ACP’s order
Mumbai

Departmental enquiry reveals the fact; DCP Zone 12 says the FIR against the minor boy from a Goregaon society will be dissolved; the complainant had accused him crashing into her 62-year-old mother while cycling

Government withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

THIS is what happened when Lauren Gottlieb auditioned for Shakira and Usher

Entertainment News
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are back together? Her latest post has a new story

In the picture, the 'Mere Angne mein' actor could be seen posing with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful ethnic orange saree, she kept her hair tied in a bun with a matching marigold flower on it

03 August,2022 01:19 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
News
Oppn issue joint statement over SC upholding PMLA amendments; demand review

Among the parties that have signed the joint statement are Congress, the TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, RSP, MDMK, RJD and RLD, among others

03 August,2022 05:36 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Mumbai Guide News
How Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash's new album interprets Kahlil Gibran's works

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash’s latest album, Sand and Foam, is a collaboration with Grammy-winning composer Kabir Sehgal to interpret the deep philosophy and poetry of Kahlil Gibran

03 August,2022 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze

He finished with a combined lift of 355 kg. It consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and a best of 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category

03 August,2022 04:22 PM IST | Birmingham | ANI

