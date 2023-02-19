Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Charred bodies of two men found inside burnt car: Cong blames govt, state police
Haryana

Ahmed visited Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to meet the family members of Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday. Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday morning

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing door either

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing door either

 19 February,2023 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj was a dream come true for me
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023

Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj was a dream come true for me

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who played the great Maratha emperor in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji' reveals how the warrior king has been a source of inspiration for him since childhood

19 February,2023 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.

19 February,2023 11:44 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Sunday Mid-Day News
Growing surveillance and policing of interfaith marriages in Maharashtra

Growing surveillance and policing of interfaith marriages in Maharashtra

Bolstered by politicians, the ‘love jihad’ brigade has arrived in Mumbai, scouring through court circulars on new marriage registrations to trace interfaith couples prepping to seal their relationship. Is Maharashtra headed the UP way?

19 February,2023 08:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Yusra Husain
Sports News
India beat Australia by six wickets in second Test to go 2-0 up in series

India beat Australia by six wickets in second Test to go 2-0 up in series

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday

19 February,2023 02:15 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK