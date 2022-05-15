×
Sunday, 15 May, 2022

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP indulging in ugly politics
SC permits Maharashtra to introduce e-rickshaws in Matheran's eco-sensitive zone
'Objectionable' online post about Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale remanded in police custody till May 18
Assam floods: Three dead, nearly 25,000 people affected
Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister

In Focus

Man robs from housing society vault to pay off rummy dues, arrested
Mumbai

But after losing money while playing, he stole the money belonging to the society, in order to repay the same loans

'Objectionable' post about Pawar: Actor remanded in police custody till May 18
Ranbir, Alia celebrate one month of marriage at Karan Johar's restaurant Neuma
Entertainment News
On son's first birthday, Dia Mirza recalls his health condition

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed Avyaan

15 May,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai News Wrap

Angry residents storm Adani power plant, illegal Borivli Chowpatty dismantled

Here's a weekly round-up of Mid-Day.com's top Mumbai stories.

15 May,2022 09:28 AM IST
Lifestyle News
Here's how you can protect your eyes from UV rays this summer

UV rays are not only harmful to the skin because they can also harm the eyes. While wearing sunglasses is the easiest way to protect your eyes, splashing clean water and doing exercises can also help during this season

15 May,2022 12:17 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
IPL 2022: DC opener Prithvi Shaw discharged from hospital, returns to team hotel

The batter has had a solid IPL season so far, with 259 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.78. Shaw has cracked two half-centuries for DC this season. He had to miss the last three fixtures of his team

15 May,2022 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

