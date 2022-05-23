In Focus
Exam time: Chill, kids, now it’s your teachers’ turn to take the test23 May,2022 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve BMC to get teaching staff to take IQ tests; depending on result, will customise training programmes to help improve their skills
The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new picture and a video. She smiled while striking some candid poses in front of the camera23 May,2022 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
'The hearing was completed and the decision has been kept reserved. The next date of hearing will be given. We had given an application to provide us with a CD and photographs of the report submitted by the commission,' says Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side23 May,2022 05:05 PM IST | Varanasi | ANI
Over a year after renowned artist Rini Dhumal’s death, National Gallery of Modern Art’s retrospective is a fitting tribute to her legacy and closure for a long-pending show23 May,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Following lots of talk of the possibility of a women’s IPL, the BCCI eventually stuck to the three-team, four-game format of the tournament, which was last played in November 2020 in UAE. It’s perhaps a good opportunity for the women cricketers, both in India as well as the 12 foreign recruits, to prove that they deserve more game time23 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale