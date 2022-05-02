° °
Monday, 02 May, 2022

Mid-Day
Breaking News
Mumbai: Fares of AC locals won't be reduced anymore, says Railway Board Chairman VK Tripathi
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik admitted to hospital, condition 'serious', his lawyer tells court
NTAGI to review data of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 years: Sources
Hanuman Chalisa row: Court order on bail plea of Rana couple now on May 4
Mumbai Crime: Three get life for killing security guard during theft at temple in Borivli
Palghar locals give land for central prison on promise of employment

In Focus

Earlier, special judge R N Rokade had reserved the order for Monday but the order couldn't be delivered as the court was busy with other matters and dictation (of the bail order of Ranas) was not completed

CBI files fresh case of cheating against Mehul Choksi

Hrithik, Sussanne Hrihaan step out for lunch to celebrate Hridaan's birthday

Entertainment News
'I absolutely love Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh'

Custom designer Rick Roy on building the world of Zee 5 show Never Kiss Your best Friend season 2, comparisons with The Bold Type and pulling off the series despite budgetary limitations

02 May,2022 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
Maha FDA complains against e-commerce firm for selling abortion kit illegally

FDA Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Rokade said the offence was registered after his department ordered a 'medical termination of pregnancy (MTP)' kit to verify if such an irregularity existed

02 May,2022 05:16 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Eid Mubarak! Mumbai’s Muslims bring back celebrations with prayer and gatherings

Eid Mubarak! Mumbai’s Muslims bring back celebrations with prayer and gatherings

Even as their community faces troubling times, Muslims in Mumbai share how they took comfort in saying the taraweeh prayer, and look forward to celebrating Eid with family and friends

02 May,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Brian Lara turns 53: A look at his childhood, personal life like never before!

Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 2, 2022. On this occasion, we take a look at what the legendary West Indies cricketer is doing these days and how he spends time with his friends and family. (Pictures Courtesy/ Brian Lara Instagram)

02 May,2022 01:45 PM IST

