5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Earlier, special judge R N Rokade had reserved the order for Monday but the order couldn't be delivered as the court was busy with other matters and dictation (of the bail order of Ranas) was not completed
Custom designer Rick Roy on building the world of Zee 5 show Never Kiss Your best Friend season 2, comparisons with The Bold Type and pulling off the series despite budgetary limitations02 May,2022 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
FDA Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Rokade said the offence was registered after his department ordered a 'medical termination of pregnancy (MTP)' kit to verify if such an irregularity existed02 May,2022 05:16 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Even as their community faces troubling times, Muslims in Mumbai share how they took comfort in saying the taraweeh prayer, and look forward to celebrating Eid with family and friends02 May,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 2, 2022. On this occasion, we take a look at what the legendary West Indies cricketer is doing these days and how he spends time with his friends and family. (Pictures Courtesy/ Brian Lara Instagram)02 May,2022 01:45 PM IST