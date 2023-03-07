Breaking News
Activists of rival Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district
Coast Guard apprehends Iranian boat with drugs worth Rs 425 cr off Gujarat coast
Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants
shot-button

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Thane: Court grants bail to man booked for culpable homicide

A court in Thane in Maharashtra has granted bail to a man from Navi Mumbai charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder observing a "pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence"

Holi 2023: Shefali Jariwala shares her pre and post Holi skincare routine

Holi 2023: Shefali Jariwala shares her pre and post Holi skincare routine

 07 March,2023 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
From 'Saaransh' to 'Kashmir Files': A look at Anupam Kher's best performances

From 'Saaransh' to 'Kashmir Files': A look at Anupam Kher's best performances

As he turns 68 on Tuesday, let's revisit the characters played by him that left an everlasting impression on our minds.

07 March,2023 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Delhi court grants 4-day interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar

Delhi court grants 4-day interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar

"The entire expenditure of deployment of security persons or policemen for keeping surveillance and security of the applicant shall be borne by his family members," the judge added

07 March,2023 09:35 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Lifestyle News
Here's why you shouldn't sleep with contact lenses on

Here's why you shouldn't sleep with contact lenses on

Premium

A 21-year-old US man, who went to sleep with his contact lenses on his eyes, woke up to find that he had been infected by Acanthamoeba Keratitis, an infection caused by a deadly parasite. Now, he wants to spread awareness among people about it. Mumbai ophthalmologists delve into the infection and why people wearing contact lenses need to take care

07 March,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Asian Games is the only medal missing: Mirabai Chanu

Asian Games is the only medal missing: Mirabai Chanu

Her weightlifting coach, Vijay Sharma, also exuded confidence at Miarabai's prospects. "We beat the Olympic gold medallist at the World Championship and now know where we stand against the Chinese. If things go to plan I am confident of Mira winning a gold medal at the Asian Games", said Sharma

07 March,2023 09:31 AM IST | Kolkata | ANI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK