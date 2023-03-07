- Latest News
A court in Thane in Maharashtra has granted bail to a man from Navi Mumbai charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder observing a "pre-trial detention should not be a pretrial sentence"
As he turns 68 on Tuesday, let's revisit the characters played by him that left an everlasting impression on our minds.07 March,2023 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
"The entire expenditure of deployment of security persons or policemen for keeping surveillance and security of the applicant shall be borne by his family members," the judge added07 March,2023 09:35 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
A 21-year-old US man, who went to sleep with his contact lenses on his eyes, woke up to find that he had been infected by Acanthamoeba Keratitis, an infection caused by a deadly parasite. Now, he wants to spread awareness among people about it. Mumbai ophthalmologists delve into the infection and why people wearing contact lenses need to take care07 March,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Her weightlifting coach, Vijay Sharma, also exuded confidence at Miarabai's prospects. "We beat the Olympic gold medallist at the World Championship and now know where we stand against the Chinese. If things go to plan I am confident of Mira winning a gold medal at the Asian Games", said Sharma07 March,2023 09:31 AM IST | Kolkata | ANI
