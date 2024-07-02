Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Uddhav Thackeray's aide Milind Narvekar in fray as 12th candidate
Maharashtra council polls

All candidates - nine of the ruling Mahayuti and three of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) filed their nomination papers on Tuesday

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Mirzapur season 3 to Furiosa

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Mirzapur season 3 to Furiosa

02 July,2024 03:52 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Zayn Malik exudes desi vibes in sherwani by Manish Malhotra for a magazine shoot

Zayn Malik exudes desi vibes in sherwani by Manish Malhotra for a magazine shoot

Singer Zayn Malik wore a regal navy chenille sherwani by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

02 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: MLCs spar over Rahul Gandhi remarks amid monsoon session

Mumbai: MLCs spar over Rahul Gandhi remarks amid monsoon session

BJP’s Prasad Lad accuses Opposition leader Ambadas Danve of abusing him, latter refuses to apologise, resign

02 July,2024 06:16 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Monsoon brings surge in autoimmune diseases, doctors suggest dietary tips

Mid-Day Premium Monsoon brings surge in autoimmune diseases, doctors suggest dietary tips

Autoimmune diseases develop when one’s immune system attacks the body tissues. Studies show that this condition affects approximately 8 percent of people worldwide, of which 78 percent are women. But why specifically women and what can they do to protect themselves against this condition?

02 July,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Shahid Afridi praises the body language of India skipper Rohit Sharma

Shahid Afridi praises the body language of India skipper Rohit Sharma

Shahid Afridi, the father-in-law of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, said the Pakistan Cricket Board should give the national selection committee the authority to appoint the team captain

02 July,2024 03:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK