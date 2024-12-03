Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
Woman accuses Vakola police of assault during interrogation

A 25-year-old woman has accused Vakola police of assaulting her at the police station. When contacted, the Vakola police denied the allegations, stating that while she had been called for interrogation, she was not assaulted

Prince Narula slams wife Yuvika for not informing baby's delivery date

03 December,2024 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Who is Venkata Datta Sai? Badminton player PV Sindhu's groom-to-be

Star badminton player PV Sindhu is all set to tie the knot on December 22. The sports personality will be marrying Venkata Datta Sai, who is a software engineers based in Hyderabad

03 December,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Business News
Morgan Stanley lowers India’s GDP growth projection to 6.3% for FY25

Morgan Stanley has revised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 6.7 percent to 6.3 percent, citing a slowdown in the July-September quarter. However, signs of recovery in October and November indicate a rebound in the latter half of the fiscal year

03 December,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
The highly stimulating experience of living life is my only muse: Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad performed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Jaipur in November, and will take the stage in Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad in December as part of his ‘Silhouettes Tour 2024’

03 December,2024 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Banter in full swing as Team India reach Adelaide for pink-ball Test: WATCH

India is heading into the game with a mental and physical edge over the Aussies who were left devastated by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy during a 295-run loss

03 December,2024 11:09 AM IST | Adelaide | mid-day online correspondent

