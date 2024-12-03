-
A 25-year-old woman has accused Vakola police of assaulting her at the police station. When contacted, the Vakola police denied the allegations, stating that while she had been called for interrogation, she was not assaulted
Star badminton player PV Sindhu is all set to tie the knot on December 22. The sports personality will be marrying Venkata Datta Sai, who is a software engineers based in Hyderabad03 December,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Morgan Stanley has revised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 6.7 percent to 6.3 percent, citing a slowdown in the July-September quarter. However, signs of recovery in October and November indicate a rebound in the latter half of the fiscal year03 December,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai
Prateek Kuhad performed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Jaipur in November, and will take the stage in Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad in December as part of his ‘Silhouettes Tour 2024’03 December,2024 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
India is heading into the game with a mental and physical edge over the Aussies who were left devastated by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy during a 295-run loss03 December,2024 11:09 AM IST | Adelaide | mid-day online correspondent
