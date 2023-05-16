Breaking News
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet deputy Speaker, demand disqualification of 16 MLAs
Manipur violence Assam Rifles rescues 96 people in air evacuation Ops
Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, one death
Five hurt in clashes in Ahmednagar; 32 held, Internet services suspended
Pregnant woman dies of sunstroke after walking for 7 km in summer heat
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains

15 May,2023 07:51 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
Vicky Kaushal was speaking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Set in Indore, the film is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Kaushal and Khan, who is headed for a divorce

15 May,2023 07:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday, an official said

15 May,2023 07:43 PM IST | Thane | PTI
Lifestyle News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about ‘deep depression’ due to a botched rhinoplasty. Experts reveal why more Gen Z and boomers want to change their look and share a rundown to approach plastic surgeries in an informed manner

15 May,2023 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
As the new season brought with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players will perform, it seems the newly introduced 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has had teams in as much of a fix as fans and viewers of the game

15 May,2023 07:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

