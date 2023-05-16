Mumbai

| Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar 15 May,2023 10:46 PM IST

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains