Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: One more child dies, toll reaches to 12
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 14 new cases
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

In Focus

Measles outbreak in Mumbai: One more child dies, toll reaches to 12

As per the BMC data, 30 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Wednesday and around 156 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys

Maharashtra: Three dead, three injured as car rams into stationary truck in Pune

Thane: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized by FDA

Entertainment News
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan: I'm not looking at doing reality TV

The 'Imlie' actor features in 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni'

23 November,2022 02:56 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Mumbai BJP chief seeks probe to find if Shraddha Walkar's letter was suppressed

He demanded the police probe whether Walkar's letter had been deliberately suppressed and if the police were under pressure to not investigate her complaint

23 November,2022 10:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Want to enjoy soups this winter? Try these four easy recipes

It is that time of the year when all we want to do is enjoy something warm to keep the winter chill away. So, why not start with some soup?

23 November,2022 10:58 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
N Jagadeesan breaks world record in List A cricket: Know his Mumbai connection

The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored a 141-ball 277 in the match against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru earlier this week. In an exclusive interview with Mid-day, he talks about the record, his form, hopes of playing club cricket and representing India

23 November,2022 10:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto



