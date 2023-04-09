Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
The proposed helipad will help during emergencies if passengers get injured

Karan Johar shares cryptic note amid accusations of wanting to 'murder' Anushka

09 April,2023 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
A look at the 'Rise' and 'Rule' of the Icon Star, Allu Arjun

Since his acting debut in 2003 with the film "Gangotri", there has been no looking back for Allu Arjun who has since appeared in numerous successful films including Arya, Parugu,  Vedam, Race Gurram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the most recent Pushpa: The Rise

09 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh

Dadar police book unknown persons who tricked complainant into paying for doc appointment

09 April,2023 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
From fashion to relationships: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories

From experts sharing sartorial to relationship tips, it has been an interesting mix of stories this week. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

09 April,2023 01:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2023: RCB focus on spin play and death overs bowling ahead of LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday

09 April,2023 02:04 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI

