-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
A 60-year-old man was rescued after he fell into a 15-foot deep 'nullah' (major drain) in Thane, the officials said
Tamil star Suriya was reportedly injured on the sets of the movie Kanguva after a rope camera fell on his shoulder23 November,2023 04:54 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags and wanted to question Pednekar23 November,2023 06:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
An anti-pollution diet can be your natural defense against the harmful effects of polluted air23 November,2023 08:17 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series23 November,2023 08:16 PM IST | Visakhapatnam | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT