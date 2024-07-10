Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
Mumbai coastal road: Third phase to open for traffic on July 11

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited the coastal road project and inspected the ongoing work, an official said

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in money laundering case

10 July,2024 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Complete wedding album of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are sharing unseen moments from their wedding, and here’s a complete photo album of the same. 

10 July,2024 02:00 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai: 18-year-old ends life after father denies iPhone

After his father denied him for an iphone that costed Rs 1.5 lakh, he allegedly hanged himself.

10 July,2024 05:52 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Five essential tips to stay disease-free this monsoon

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and countertops. Store food items in airtight containers to prevent contamination by moisture or pests. Drink boiled water and avoid high-risk areas like clogged drains

10 July,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: India wins by 23 runs, leads the series by 2-1

The third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe ended in favour of the Blues. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP)

10 July,2024 08:32 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

