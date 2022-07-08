×
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM

He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him

In photos: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest during campaign event
Dilip Kumar: These candid photos of the legendary actor will make you nostalgic
Doing this for daughter Ziana: Charu Asopa on decision to end her marriage

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother in 2019

08 July,2022 03:09 PM IST | mumbai | ANI
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during campaign speech

Abe was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital, NHK reported

08 July,2022 02:46 PM IST | Nara (Japan) | AP
Cities like Mumbai 1-2 degrees Celsius hotter than surrounding areas: CSE report

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment has found that mega cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are suffering from surface heat absorption caused by urban industry, traffic and air-conditioning

08 July,2022 11:59 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sourav Ganguly's 50th birthday: Re-visit his cricketing legacy

The former India skipper wasn't just a fantastic batsman but his captaincy ushered in a brilliant era for Indian cricket and he continues to script his legacy as the current BCCI president

08 July,2022 01:45 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI

