In Focus
Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena08 July,2022 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him
Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother in 201908 July,2022 03:09 PM IST | mumbai | ANI
Abe was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital, NHK reported08 July,2022 02:46 PM IST | Nara (Japan) | AP
A study by the Centre for Science and Environment has found that mega cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are suffering from surface heat absorption caused by urban industry, traffic and air-conditioning08 July,2022 11:59 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The former India skipper wasn't just a fantastic batsman but his captaincy ushered in a brilliant era for Indian cricket and he continues to script his legacy as the current BCCI president08 July,2022 01:45 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI