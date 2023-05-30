Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Constable, medical officer booked in bid to dupe LIC of Rs 2 crore

Cop had helped scamsters obtain corpse, doctor helped prepare documents in return for Rs 60,000

Diljit Dosanjh debuts no turban look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' teaser

30 May,2023 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch! ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo pays heartfelt tribute to Moonbin

Cha Eunwoo returned to Instagram to pay tribute to his Astro bandmate Moonbin, with their old photos and videos

30 May,2023 11:30 AM IST | South Korea | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Congress delegation meets President Droupadi Murmu over Manipur issue

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that 22 years ago, in June 2001 Manipur was burning and even the high court and state Assembly was burnt in the state

30 May,2023 01:28 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World No Tobacco Day: Do you smoke tobacco? These signs can indicate oral cancer

As the world observes World No Tobacco Day today, to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use, we spoke to Dr Deepak Khanna - Consultant Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, on the relationship between cancer and tobacco smoking and the ways one can detect early signs of oral cancer.

30 May,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Sports News
Blood, sweat and Percy-verence!

Percy Hakim, 85, legendary swimming and water polo coach, mentor to a legion of Mumbai swimmers and water polo players, passed away on Sunday. He was cremated at Shivaji Park on Monday morning

30 May,2023 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar

