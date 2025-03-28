-
A group of robbers attempted to target a jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district but fled after firing shots in the air when locals gathered at the spot. The police have launched an investigation to track them down
Mimi Cave’s 'Holland' is a confused film, a film that fails to fit into a particular genre because it is too inept and befuddled to be a thriller mystery28 March,2025 04:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has accused the UBT Sena of appeasement politics for electoral gains and rejected Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the BJP’s Saugat-e-Modi scheme. BJP leaders defend the initiative, calling it an effort towards inclusive development28 March,2025 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai
The second day of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 featured innovative showcases from emerging designers and homegrown fashion labels. From a show that cleebrated the romance of the summer season through desins inspired by Amer Fort to collections presenting a fresh take on menswear, the day witnessed a blend of traditional and contemporary fashion. (Photos Courtesy: Lakmé Fashion Week, Satej Shinde, AFP, PTI)28 March,2025 03:40 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Yet, Chakravarthy and Narine were not able to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from running away to a seven-wicket win in the IPL-18 opener at Eden Gardens on March 2228 March,2025 08:26 AM IST | Kolkata | Debasish Datta
