"I do not support this attack, but if you attack someone's convoy in this manner, their workers will retaliate similarly. Such attacks are not part of Maharashtra's culture," said CM Shinde after attack on Uddhav's convoy.
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events11 August,2024 07:30 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said people will not forgive Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for leaving 'bhagwa (saffron)' and distancing himself from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj11 August,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai's influence on India's road to freedom extends beyond the obvious, with hidden streets and landmarks holding tales of sacrifice and solidarity. As the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day, we uncover the untold stories that shape Mumbai's unique contribution to August 15, 194710 August,2024 04:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," said Wasim Jaffer. The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, the focus will shift to the Gabba test11 August,2024 09:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
