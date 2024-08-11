Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

MNS workers retaliated after attack on Raj Thackeray’s convoy, says CM Shinde

"I do not support this attack, but if you attack someone's convoy in this manner, their workers will retaliate similarly. Such attacks are not part of Maharashtra's culture," said CM Shinde after attack on Uddhav's convoy.

Independence Day: 5 Gen Z stars who can carry the weight of our freedom fighters

Independence Day: 5 Gen Z stars who can carry the weight of our freedom fighters

11 August,2024 09:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: BTS Suga to be summoned by cops; Conman Sukesh strikes again

Ent top stories: BTS Suga to be summoned by cops; Conman Sukesh strikes again

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

11 August,2024 07:30 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Uddhav left saffron, public won't forgive him: BJP leader Chandrakant Bawankule

Uddhav left saffron, public won't forgive him: BJP leader Chandrakant Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said people will not forgive Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for leaving 'bhagwa (saffron)' and distancing himself from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

11 August,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai's role in India’s Independence is evident in every corner of South Mumbai
Independence Day 2023

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai's role in India’s Independence is evident in every corner of South Mumbai

Mumbai's influence on India's road to freedom extends beyond the obvious, with hidden streets and landmarks holding tales of sacrifice and solidarity. As the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day, we uncover the untold stories that shape Mumbai's unique contribution to August 15, 1947

10 August,2024 04:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Jaffer highlights availability of these three pacers for India's chances in BGT

Jaffer highlights availability of these three pacers for India's chances in BGT

Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," said Wasim Jaffer. The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, the focus will shift to the Gabba test

11 August,2024 09:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK