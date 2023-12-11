Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
City News

In Focus

Arrested by Bandra GRP, accused Shabbir Amirjan Shaikh targeted trains bound for Virar and Panvel between 6 pm and 8 pm

BTS: Shirtless V, Jungkook say bye before joining military, Taekook fans react

11 December,2023 11:45 AM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor bring their chaotic energy on the couch

Koffee with Karan 8: The 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are the next guests on the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar

11 December,2023 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Technical snag hits Western Railway locals; delays trains by 20 mins

On Monday morning, suburban local train services of the Western Railway were hit. According to the preliminary information received, the services were affected due to a technical snag near Borivali station. 

11 December,2023 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium No-bake cakes: Don’t have an oven? Indian chefs share easy recipes

The festive season brings with it the need to eat a lot of cake. If you have always wanted to bake your own cake but aren’t sure how to go about it, then Indian chefs have a solution. They share recipes for dishes with unique flavours that you can make during Christmas or New Year this time

11 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli will be the key against Proteas in Tests feels Kallis

Virat Kohli also had a successful run in the recent ICC World Cup 2023 as he smashed 765 runs including three centuries and six half-centuries. He also won the Player of the Tournament award for his ability to consistently score runs. Kallis feels that Kohli will be the key to India's victory in Test cricket against South Africa

11 December,2023 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


