A 750mm water pipeline in Mulund East was damaged during micro-tunnelling work, causing a major leakage. BMC estimates that repair work will take 12 to 14 hours
Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit has filed a complaint at the Singhadawar Police Station, accusing Hema Malini of hurting and violating religious sentiments18 March,2025 10:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The incident happened at 2 am on Sunday when homeless person was sleeping on footpath; second such instance in a week. The deceased, a 55-year-old who has not yet been identified, was sleeping on the road near the barricades on Sunday. The arrested JCB driver is Santram Pal, and the cleaner is Datta Shinde18 March,2025 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Bone and muscle deterioration, radiation exposure, vision impairment — these are just a few of the challenges space travellers face on long-duration missions, even before considering the psychological toll of isolation18 March,2025 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya says team have applied last season’s teachings and built a well-balanced team with focus on experience in the bowling department due to high-scoring pitches at Wankhede18 March,2025 07:32 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
