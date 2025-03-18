Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025

In Focus

Mulund East to face water cut today after pipeline suffers damage

A 750mm water pipeline in Mulund East was damaged during micro-tunnelling work, causing a major leakage. BMC estimates that repair work will take 12 to 14 hours

Aadar Jain addresses his 'time pass' comment over ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain addresses his 'time pass' comment over ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria

18 March,2025 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Police complaint against Hema Malini over Puri Jagannath Temple visit

Police complaint against Hema Malini over Puri Jagannath Temple visit

Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit has filed a complaint at the Singhadawar Police Station, accusing Hema Malini of hurting and violating religious sentiments

18 March,2025 10:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Vile Parle man crushed to death by excavator; driver arrested

Mumbai: Vile Parle man crushed to death by excavator; driver arrested

The incident happened at 2 am on Sunday when homeless person was sleeping on footpath; second such instance in a week. The deceased, a 55-year-old who has not yet been identified, was sleeping on the road near the barricades on Sunday. The arrested JCB driver is Santram Pal, and the cleaner is Datta Shinde

18 March,2025 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
NASA astronauts to return to Earth: Know what happens to the body in deep space

NASA astronauts to return to Earth: Know what happens to the body in deep space

Bone and muscle deterioration, radiation exposure, vision impairment — these are just a few of the challenges space travellers face on long-duration missions, even before considering the psychological toll of isolation

18 March,2025 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "Never leaving the battlefield": Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya says team have applied last season’s teachings and built a well-balanced team with focus on experience in the bowling department due to high-scoring pitches at Wankhede

18 March,2025 07:32 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK