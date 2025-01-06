-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a chargesheet against 26 individuals accused of involvement in the murder of businessman Baba Siddiqui. The chargesheet, presented before the MCOCA court, details the alleged conspiracy and criminal activities surrounding the high-profile case.
Azaad introduces debutants Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who received an overwhelming response from audiences after the teaser release06 January,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him06 January,2025 11:26 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
The girl was found to have pancreatitis due to her genetic disposition. Consequently, she developed a pancreatic pseudocyst which led to an aneurysm in the gastroduodenal artery (GDA), that ultimately ruptured, and resulted in acute pain.06 January,2025 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India recently suffered an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, followed by a home whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series, and most recently, a 1-3 series defeat to Australia06 January,2025 04:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT