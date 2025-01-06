Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
Baba Siddique Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi not named as wanted in the chargesheet

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a chargesheet against 26 individuals accused of involvement in the murder of businessman Baba Siddiqui. The chargesheet, presented before the MCOCA court, details the alleged conspiracy and criminal activities surrounding the high-profile case.

Two Ram Charan fans die while returning from Game Changer event

06 January,2025 02:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Azaad trailer: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are promising debutants

Azaad introduces debutants Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who received an overwhelming response from audiences after the teaser release

06 January,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Cops register FIR against man for threatening Dy CM Shinde

As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him

06 January,2025 11:26 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors help Sangli girl survive rare paediatric pancreatic complication

The girl was found to have pancreatitis due to her genetic disposition. Consequently, she developed a pancreatic pseudocyst which led to an aneurysm in the gastroduodenal artery (GDA), that ultimately ruptured, and resulted in acute pain.

06 January,2025 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Harbhajan alludes to Gambhir's influence in India’s decline, references Dravid

India recently suffered an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, followed by a home whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series, and most recently, a 1-3 series defeat to Australia

06 January,2025 04:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

