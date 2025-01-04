Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
Navi Mumbai: Man held for attempting to set 17-year-old sister on fire

The accused suspected his sister of having an affair with a man; he allegedly called her to spot, doused her in petrol, and placed a knife on her neck and threatened to set her on fire with a cigarette lighter

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra flaunts bikini body as she holidays in Turks and Caicos

04 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
'Not hospitalised': Kiara Advani advised rest after non-stop work 

Days before the release of Game Changer, actress Kiara Advani has been advised to rest due to exertion. The actress did not attend the Mumbai press meet of the film

04 January,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
All-party march in Parbhani demanding arrest of accused in the Beed murder case

Till now, the police have arrested six out of the seven individuals involved in the murder

04 January,2025 03:12 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Winter superfoods to boost immunity

Nutrition experts outline common health concerns, key nutrients, seasonal superfoods, and bust myths to help you stay healthy this winter

04 January,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana escapes unhurt after bus hits her car: Report

Sana, however, emerged unscathed from the incident, the report says

04 January,2025 12:26 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

