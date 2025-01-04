-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The accused suspected his sister of having an affair with a man; he allegedly called her to spot, doused her in petrol, and placed a knife on her neck and threatened to set her on fire with a cigarette lighter
Days before the release of Game Changer, actress Kiara Advani has been advised to rest due to exertion. The actress did not attend the Mumbai press meet of the film04 January,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Till now, the police have arrested six out of the seven individuals involved in the murder04 January,2025 03:12 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Nutrition experts outline common health concerns, key nutrients, seasonal superfoods, and bust myths to help you stay healthy this winter04 January,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sana, however, emerged unscathed from the incident, the report says04 January,2025 12:26 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT