Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
Juhu's iconic Chandan Talkies demolished after closing its doors in 2017

Juhu's historic Chandan Talkies, the city's last remaining single-screen theatre, has been demolished following its closure in 2017. Owner Sameer Joshi discusses the reasons behind the shutdown, citing dwindling audiences and the rise of streaming platforms.

Farhan Akhtar to become a dad once again at 51? Shibani is reportedly pregnant

09 January,2025 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Amid deadly LA fires, Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to brave first responders

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of “first responders” trying to control the wildfire, which has destroyed thousands of acres of land

09 January,2025 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE: J&K opens dedicated ICU ward in Jammu to tackle rising cases
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: Responding to the concerns triggered by the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to address any potential outbreak of the disease.

09 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Rise of respiratory infections expected during winter: WHO official on HMPV

She further added that as per Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones"

09 January,2025 02:03 PM IST | Geneva | ANI
Sports News
When KKR playfully mocked Mumbai Indians for breaking the bank on Rohit Sharma

For those who might not recall, the 2011 auction was the first mega auction after the inaugural three-year cycle (2008-2010) had concluded

09 January,2025 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

