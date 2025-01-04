Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Matunga: Residents stop BMC from concreting heritage footpaths

Civic body reassures them work will only involve installation of ramps for differently abled

Priyanka Chopra shares video of daughter Malti Marie singing in New Year post

Priyanka Chopra shares video of daughter Malti Marie singing in New Year post

04 January,2025 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan make rare appearance together

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan make rare appearance together

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport early on Saturday morning along with their daughter Aaradhya. This comes amid rising speculation of divorce between the couple

04 January,2025 08:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Maximum temperature drops by 3 degrees

Mumbai weather updates: Maximum temperature drops by 3 degrees

Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Saturday, January 4, with temperatures ranging from a cool 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day

04 January,2025 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
HMPV outbreak in China | A few FAQs answered: All you need to know

HMPV outbreak in China | A few FAQs answered: All you need to know

HMPV presents flu-like symptoms like cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath

04 January,2025 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Jasprit Bumrah forced off field with injury on Day 2, Kohli steps up as captain

Jasprit Bumrah forced off field with injury on Day 2, Kohli steps up as captain

A former Australian cricketer revealed that Bumrah wasn’t looking entirely fit before India took the field on the second day of the Test

04 January,2025 09:17 AM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK