Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
Maharashtra: 8 dead, 30 injured after state transport bus overturns in Gondia

According to information from CMO, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims

Sai Pallavi-Siva Karthikeyan's Amaran to release on OTT on this day

29 November,2024 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
This is what Shalini Passi did with her 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' fee

Shalini Passi, who rose to fame with Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives', has revealed what she did with the money she earned for working on the show

29 November,2024 04:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde heads to native village amid suspense over Maharashtra CM post

Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Maharashtra CM, travels to his native village in Satara after his Delhi visit. The Mahayuti alliance meeting on government formation is expected to take place on Sunday, with discussions on Shinde’s role in the new government ongoing

29 November,2024 02:05 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Dua Lipa concert to new food experiences, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Mumbaikars are in for an exciting weekend with diverse activities ranging from art and music, to food and sports. Here are some events you can enjoy in the city.

29 November,2024 03:35 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
This Indian veteran makes history for all wrong reasons after IPL auction snub

Shardul was hit for six sixes and five fours even as he got Sanju Samson's (4) wicket early in the game

29 November,2024 04:37 PM IST | Indore | mid-day online correspondent

