Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
In Focus

Breaking: RBI bars New India Co-operative Bank from withdrawals and new deposits

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed strict restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, barring withdrawals and new deposits. Customers are left anxious as they await clarity on their funds

Captain America: Brave New World movie review featuring Anthony Mackie

Captain America: Brave New World movie review featuring Anthony Mackie

14 February,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Celebrity Life News
In Pics: Here's how Bollywood couples are celebrating Valentine's Day

In Pics: Here's how Bollywood couples are celebrating Valentine's Day

Love is truly in the air as people celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones. From Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, celebrity couples are sharing mushy posts for their better halves

14 February,2025 11:29 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mid Day Impact: Civic boss orders re-activation of sterilisation department
Mid Day Impact

Mid Day Impact: Civic boss orders re-activation of sterilisation department

Also sends notice to medical health department seeking explanation on shortage of anti-rabies injections. The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department function

14 February,2025 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Beyond Valentine’s Day: Expert secrets to keeping the spark alive

Beyond Valentine’s Day: Expert secrets to keeping the spark alive

To keep complacency at bay in long-term relationships, extra effort and attention may be required. This Valentine’s Day, experts share advice on fostering a fulfilling and lasting connection

14 February,2025 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million

ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million

Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore)

14 February,2025 12:50 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

