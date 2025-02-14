-
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed strict restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, barring withdrawals and new deposits. Customers are left anxious as they await clarity on their funds
Love is truly in the air as people celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones. From Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, celebrity couples are sharing mushy posts for their better halves14 February,2025 11:29 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Also sends notice to medical health department seeking explanation on shortage of anti-rabies injections. The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department function14 February,2025 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
To keep complacency at bay in long-term relationships, extra effort and attention may be required. This Valentine’s Day, experts share advice on fostering a fulfilling and lasting connection14 February,2025 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore)14 February,2025 12:50 PM IST | Dubai | PTI
