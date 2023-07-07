- Latest News
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Friday as the rain intensity increased in the city. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging
Soundarya Sharma celebrated World Chocolate Day 2023 with mid-day.com07 July,2023 04:30 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said07 July,2023 07:37 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Tired of dull skin during monsoon? Expert shares a hands-on approach to ace the multi-step skincare routine07 July,2023 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India's 10-member table tennis squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in September-October07 July,2023 06:28 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
