Breaking News
Mumbai's 9 wards without full-time Officers: Aaditya on water-logging issue
Container suffers brake fail in Airoli; at least six to seven vehicles damaged
Mumbai: Police issues guidelines for property owners, check advisory for renting
BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
McDonald's north and east franchisee puts tomato off the menu as price soars
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Mumbai: Andheri Subway reopens after heavy rains

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Friday as the rain intensity increased in the city. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging

Shahid Kapoor: I was a little embarrassed when I met Mira for the first time

Shahid Kapoor: I was a little embarrassed when I met Mira for the first time

07 July,2023 03:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
World Chocolate Day 2023: THIS is Soundarya Sharma's favourite memory

World Chocolate Day 2023: THIS is Soundarya Sharma's favourite memory

Soundarya Sharma celebrated World Chocolate Day 2023 with mid-day.com

07 July,2023 04:30 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, 3 railway staff held

Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, 3 railway staff held

The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said

07 July,2023 07:37 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
The art of layering: mastering the multi-step skincare routine by Queenie Singh

The art of layering: mastering the multi-step skincare routine by Queenie Singh

Tired of dull skin during monsoon? Expert shares a hands-on approach to ace the multi-step skincare routine

07 July,2023 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Asian Games 2023: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to lead India's table tennis squad

Asian Games 2023: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to lead India's table tennis squad

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India's 10-member table tennis squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in September-October

07 July,2023 06:28 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK