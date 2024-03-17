Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
Mumbai: ‘Why aren’t we taking off?’

Sole taxiway, mid-air emergencies, inflated buffer times—so many things are at play

Yodha: Kiara Advani turns hype princess for hubby Sidharth Malhotra, check how

17 March,2024 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Throwback Alert! Navya has the cutest b'day wish for her mom Shweta Bachchan

As Shweta Bachchan turns a year older, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has the cutest wish for her mom

17 March,2024 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls

In a significant move, the government decided to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging by employing robotic cleaning machines

17 March,2024 07:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Sunday Mid-Day News
Sunday Midday chronicles heartwarming Navroze traditions in Mumbai

Navroze, an ancient festival celebrating the spring equinox is the perfect time to share stories and culture with the next generation. Sunday mid day captures heartwarming moments between seniors and the next generation

17 March,2024 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
Sports News
Nehra: 'Hardik, Shami are big shoes to fill'

Nehra, however, insisted that the Titans had enough players to fall back on, like veteran seamer Umesh Yadav, who is expected to spearhead the attack in the absence of Shami, who is ruled out for the entire season

17 March,2024 07:30 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

