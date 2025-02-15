Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
Mumbai: The hack BMC is using to earn more interest

Creates a transparent online system for banks to match rates, benefiting the city; traditionally, BMC would call bank officials to request interest rate quotes, which were then submitted via email or letter

15 February,2025 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Style actor Sahil Khan got married to 21-year-old Milena Alexandra in Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The former actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding

15 February,2025 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Deputy CM calls meeting to review preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela weeks after CM Devendra Fadnavis issued instructions to authorities

15 February,2025 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
A city-based start-up seeks to foster Indian folk arts through a community built around accessible art, artist collaborations and AI-enabled avatars

15 February,2025 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Divyasha Panda
In reply, MP outfit could only manage 126-8. Maharashtra pacers Shinde and Yogesh Patil claimed four and two wickets.

15 February,2025 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

