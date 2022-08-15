In Focus
Maharashtra: 9-year-old gets heart attack, recovers after surgery15 August,2022 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey Avani Nakate’s body had excessive bad cholesterol that is seen in some people after 65; doctors say genetic problem is the reason
Avani Nakate’s body had excessive bad cholesterol that is seen in some people after 65; doctors say genetic problem is the reason
Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'15 August,2022 07:21 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent15 August,2022 05:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Many people are going to be celebrating Independence Day outdoors after two Covid-hit years. Young and old have been busy buying flags, badges and pins with the tricolour. Mid-day Online took a walk around Lalbaug market and spoke to three stall owners who are back and busy selling these paraphernalia to see how it feels to be back in business15 August,2022 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Marti, 23, is younger to the footballer by 12 years and they apparently met while working on events at his production company, Kosmos15 August,2022 08:45 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent